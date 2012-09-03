KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 The institutional tranche
of Malaysia's IGB Real Estate Investment Trust's $266
million listing is already oversubscribed, said two sources with
direct knowledge of the matter, signaling strong demand for the
deal.
The deal is set to be Malaysia's fourth largest IPO this
year and the REIT may become the Southeast Asian nation's
largest REIT with a possible market value of up to 4.25 billion
Malaysian ringgit ($1.4 billion), topping Pavilion Real Estate
Investment Trust's 4.05 billion ringgit.
The IGB REIT offered 469 million shares, or 70 percent, of
its 670 million IPO shares to institutions at a price range of
1.15 ringgit-1.25 ringgit per unit.
The sources said the offer had been covered "multiple
times".
"Most is covered at the top range," said one of the sources,
who declined to be identified as the matter is not meant to be
public.
A second source added that the subscriptions were evenly
split between foreign and local investors.
The offer, which opened on Aug. 28, will close on Sept 6.
The retail portion, offered at a maximum price of 1.25 ringgit
per unit, closes on Tuesday, according to a term sheet seen
earlier by Reuters.
The property trust, which owns two Kuala Lumpur shopping
malls -- the Mid Valley Megamall and the Gardens Mall -- hired
CIMB Investment Bank and Hong Leong Investment Bank as the
principal advisers and joint managing underwriters for the IPO.
CIMB, Credit Suisse and Hong Leong are the joint global
coordinators. CIMB, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, DBS, Deutsche
Bank, Goldman Sachs, Hong Leong, HSBC, JP Morgan and Maybank are
the joint book runners.
The joint underwriters are AmInvestment, CIMB, Hong Leong
and Maybank.
($1 = 3.1245 Malaysian ringgit)
(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage and
Edwina Gibbs)