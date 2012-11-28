KUALA LUMPUR Nov 28 Malaysia's IHH Healthcare
Bhd, Asia's largest hospital operator, said on
Wednesday Q3 ended Sept. 30 net profit dropped 47 percent to
75.7 million ringgit from 142.9 million ringgit a year ago.
The weaker performance was due to seasonal factors, with
patients in Malaysia and Singapore tending to postpone elective
procedures until after key Muslim and Chinese festivals, the
company said in a stock exchange filing.
Revenue rose 85 percent to 1.489 billion ringgit from 805
million ringgit a year earlier.
Its shares were unchanged at 3.19 ringgit per share on
Wednesday while the Malaysian benchmark stock index rose
0.52 percent.
