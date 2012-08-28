KUALA LUMPUR Aug 28 Malaysia's IHH Healthcare Bhd, Asia's largest hospital operator, said in a filing to the local stock exchange on Tuesday:

* Q2 ended June 30 net profit surged more than four-fold to 403.54 million ringgit ($129.78 million) from 76.67 million ringgit a year ago

* Revenue jumped more than two-fold to 2.67 billion ringgit from 815.97 million ringgit a year earlier

* Its shares remained unchanged at 3.11 ringgit per share on Tuesday, outperforming the Malaysian benchmark stock index's 0.06 percent drop. ($1 = 3.1095 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing By Niluksi Koswanage)