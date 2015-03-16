KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 Malaysia's IHH Healthcare
Bhd, Asia's largest hospital operator by stock market
value, said on Monday it is proposing to buy five nursing homes
in Japan via the injection of 182.62 million ringgit ($49
million) into Godo Kaisha Samurai 10.
IHH said it entered into the agreement through its indirect
35.76 percent-owned unit Parkway Life REIT, according
to a local stock exchange filing. Godo Kaisha would become its
subsidiary following the deal, it added.
For the full statement, please click: bit.ly/1AMoI5X
($1 = 3.7035 ringgit)
(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by David Holmes)