KUALA LUMPUR Oct 14 Malaysia's IHH Healthcare Bhd, Asia's largest hospital operator, on Monday named Tan See Leng as its new chief executive and managing director.

Tan, who will replace Lim Cheok Peng, will add the position to his current role as group CEO of IHH's largest operating subsidiary Parkway Pantai Limited.

"My focus will be on cementing IHH's position as a leader in healthcare services in all of our markets," Tan said in a statement. He term will start on Jan. 1, 2014.

Lim is designated as a senior advisor to the board and is also expected to be an advisor to IHH's major shareholder Khazanah Nasional Berhad, the statement said.

"It has been over a year since the group was listed on the Bursa and SGX-ST, and this marks a natural point for me to hand over the reins to (Dr) Tan, who as the next generation of leadership, is eminently qualified to take the group into its next phase," Lim said. (Reporting By Anuradha Raghu; Editing by David Cowell)