KUALA LUMPUR Oct 14 Malaysia's IHH Healthcare
Bhd, Asia's largest hospital operator, on Monday named
Tan See Leng as its new chief executive and managing director.
Tan, who will replace Lim Cheok Peng, will add the position
to his current role as group CEO of IHH's largest operating
subsidiary Parkway Pantai Limited.
"My focus will be on cementing IHH's position as a leader in
healthcare services in all of our markets," Tan said in a
statement. He term will start on Jan. 1, 2014.
Lim is designated as a senior advisor to the board and is
also expected to be an advisor to IHH's major shareholder
Khazanah Nasional Berhad, the statement said.
"It has been over a year since the group was listed on the
Bursa and SGX-ST, and this marks a natural point for me to hand
over the reins to (Dr) Tan, who as the next generation of
leadership, is eminently qualified to take the group into its
next phase," Lim said.
(Reporting By Anuradha Raghu; Editing by David Cowell)