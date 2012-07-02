* Listing to push Malaysia to top of Asia IPO league for
2012
* More than 20 cornerstone investors to take 62 percent of
shares
* Listing to benefit the healthcare industry as a whole -
analyst
* Demand could better Felda Global - fund management
official
By Yantoultra Ngui
KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 Malaysia's prime minister
will launch on Tuesday the $2 billion initial public offering of
state-backed IHH Healthcare Bhd, Asia's largest private hospital
operator, solidifying the country's status as Asia's top IPO
destination this year.
The sale of shares in IHH follows the $3 billion listing
last week of palm oil firm Felda Global Ventures Holding
, which was the world's biggest IPO of the year after
Facebook Inc.
Prime Minister Najib Razak will release the IPO prospectus
at an event in the Malaysian capital, continuing his drive to
monetise state-linked assets and boost the economic feel-good
factor ahead of a general election due by next March.
IPOs in Malaysia, where the equity market is dominated by
local investors and a large domestic pension fund system, have
defied a trend in other financial markets such as Singapore,
where motor racing firm Formula One decided to postpone its near
$3 billion flotation due to volatile markets.
As a result, Kuala Lumpur has been running neck-and-neck
with China's Shenzhen as Asia's top IPO destination.
Sovereign wealth fund the Kuwait Investment Authority, asset
manager Blackrock and 20 other big "cornerstone" investors have
committed to buy nearly two-thirds of the shares on offer.
"The only reason I can see why Malaysian IPOs have gone
ahead is simply because there is a very large institutional
investor base here that is cash-rich," said Abdul Jalil Abdul
Rasheed, chief executive officer of Aberdeen Islamic Asset
Management Sdn in Kuala Lumpur.
"Malaysia is now the largest IPO market in Asia, and surely
that is not sustainable. I think it's just that Malaysia is
probably having some time in the sun now that other markets are
quite weak."
SECTOR PLAY
IHH, the healthcare arm of Malaysia's state investor
Khazanah Nasional, is one of the few available plays on the
healthcare sector in the region, where rising incomes are
stimulating demand for better services.
With its dual listing in Singapore, IHH joins the likes of
Kuala Lumpur-listed KPJ Healthcare Bhd, Singapore's
Raffles Medical Group, Bangkok Dusit Medical Services
and India's Fortis Healthcare.
"We believe the listing will benefit the industry as a
whole," Foo Chuan Loong, an analyst with Kuala Lumpur-based TA
Securities told Reuters.
"This optimism may have a spillover effect on other
healthcare players like KPJ Healthcare. In addition, there are
also not many good healthcare stocks to look at."
IHH, which counts Japan's Mitsui & Co and
Dubai-based Albraaj Capital as shareholders along with Khazanah,
embarked on an aggressive overseas shopping spree in recent
years.
It added Turkish hospital group Acibadem AS,
Singapore's Parkway Holdings and India's Apollo Hospitals
Enterprise Ltd to its local holdings Pantai Hospitals
and International Medical University.
While IHH has made no mention of plans to use the IPO
proceeds for other acquisitions, it said in its draft Singapore
prospectus it would use 4.66 billion ringgit ($1.5 billion) to
pay down debt, saving some 120 million ringgit ($37.8 million)
in interest payments.
Total debt stood at around $2.4 billion as of the end of
March.
BETTER THAN FELDA GLOBAL
A strong domestic market could see IHH make a stronger
trading debut than Felda Global's 20 percent first day pop when
the firm lists on the Kuala Lumpur and Singaporean bourses on
July 25, due in part to its defensive appeal, local investors
say.
"IHH offers less to the public and institutional investors
(10.52 percent) than Felda (26.9 percent), how difficult is it
for it to perform the same as Felda?" said a senior official
with a Malaysian bank-backed fund management firm.
Indigenous "Bumiputra" investors, majority ethnic Malays who
benefit from a decades-old affirmative action policy, are bound
to snap up IHH at an indicative price of 2.85 ringgit a share,
which would value the company at around $7.3 billion.
The company will start taking orders for the IPO on July 4,
with pricing slated for July 12, according to the prospectus.
The 22 cornerstone investors, who also include International
Finance Corp, the private investment arm of the World Bank, will
buy 1.39 billion of the 2.23 billion shares on offer - just over
a quarter of the company - the biggest take-up by such investors
of any recent major offering in the region.
Up to 1.8 billion new shares in the IPO are on offer, while
Abraaj Capital will sell 434.7 million shares in the dual Kuala
Lumpur and Singapore listing, the draft prospectus showed.
The group posted a profit of 394.117 million ringgit in 2011
versus 574.754 million in 2010 - a drop of 31 percent on higher
staff costs.
CIMB, Deutsche Bank and Bank of
America-Merrill Lynch are the lead global co-ordinators,
with Credit Suisse, DBS, Goldman Sachs
and Maybank acting as joint bookrunners in the IPO.