Sept 3 (IFR) - This article was first published in IFR Asia
on September 1 **
Creditors facing a potential default on the MRCB Southern
Link project bonds have been offered a lifeline after the
federal government said last Thursday that it would take over
the new Eastern Dispersal Link in Johor Bahru from the troubled
concessionaire.
Fears that MRCB Southern Link was heading for a default in
as little as four months prompted the government to step
forward. The saviour in this case, however, was also the
offender: it was the government's ban on collecting tolls for
the new highway project that caused default concerns in the
first place.
The fact that the toll ban is legal under a concession
agreement highlights the regulatory risks faced in privatised
projects in the country.
The timing is not great for such a lack of regulatory
clarity. Malaysia is in the middle of ramping up a massive
infrastructure development programme that will need billions of
dollars from the bond market. The federal government is on a
M$230bn (US$73.77bn) programme to build a host of infrastructure
projects, including power plants, toll roads, railways and
property projects.
Some of the projects have already been awarded to private
operators and tapped the market this year, including Prasarana's
M$2bn dual-tranche deal two weeks ago, Tanjung Bin's M$3.29bn
funding in March and Tenaga Nasional's M$4.85bn financing last
year.
Infrastructure projects are expected to drive the ringgit
bond market to a record M$100bn in volume this year, surpassing
last year's gross volume of M$67bn.
ALL TOLLED
But the government has shown in the past that it is not
immune to public sentiments. It has interfered and caused
concession agreements to seize up. After the global financial
crisis, the government halted toll rate hikes in several
projects, forcing some bond issuers to restructure debt.
The latest stumble came in March this year. The federal
government banned MRCB from implementing toll charges on a newly
completed Eastern Dispersal Link Expressway in Johor Bahru. That
road opened on April 1 and has since then seen no cashflow.
The concessionaire managed to meet its previous interest
payment obligations. But investors were not certain the next
payment, due in December, would come through. Ram Ratings
suggested as much when it reported that MRCB made an unexpected
M$40m payment to its engineering, procurement and construction
contractor, despite private assurances that it would keep aside
enough funds to pay the interest in December.
This leaves only M$21m in the company's cash reserves,
hardly sufficient to meet a M$47m cumulative interest payment
due December 21 on its M$1.04bn senior and junior sukuk, as well
as on a M$220m syndicated bank loan. The shortfall is a reason
Ram Ratings downgraded the long-term ratings on the M$845m
senior bond to BB3 from A2 and the M$199m junior sukuk to C1
from BBB2.
Earlier last week, there was no sign from MRCB that it
planned to fund any shortfall in meeting the debt obligations,
the Ram report said. The company has not breached any of the
technical covenants in the bonds, and the payment to the EPC
contractor has not triggered an event-of-default clause for
bondholders.
If MRCB defaulted on its payments, it would be one of the
first toll road concessionaires to do so.
A default would impinge on an otherwise booming bond market.
MRCB had been in talks since March with the federal government
about plans for compensation in lieu of the toll revenues. But
the discussions had dragged on without any conclusive details
until last Thursday.
Officials from the prime minister's office said the
government would take over the project but it was short on
details. Final details of the takeover are expected only before
the end of December. But the market will expect the government
to take on the debt and possibly impose a smaller toll than the
proposed M$6.20 under the original concession.
A ROAD TRAVELLED
The government's move was not completely unexpected. It has
resolved troubled concessionaires in the past by extending the
concession, reducing the toll or water rate, or buying bonds.
In June, the government established Pengurusaan Air, which
sold a M$5.8bn sukuk in June 11 to buy various debt facilities
from several water concessionaires.
"Regulatory risks have increased compared with the past, but
the government has in general shown that it would treat
equitably those concessionaires hurt by its edicts," said one
credit analyst.
But detailed negotiations for MRCB may be impeded by an
impending general election that could make decision-makers wary
of undertaking any unpopular actions. Elections were expected to
take place after September. But preparations for the Haj in
October and the annual UMNO session in the last quarter of the
year may further push back the elections to next year.
In the meantime, the company is thought to be seeking
creditors' consent to amend terms on its sukuk, particularly to
waive certain covenants such as the finance service reserve
account bank guarantees to allow drawdowns for the toll road
operations to continue.
