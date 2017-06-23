* Overseas owners asked to cut 100 pct stakes -sources
* Foreign firms can only own up to 70 pct in an insurer
* Companies given until June 2018 to divest -source
By Liz Lee
KUALA LUMPUR, June 23 Malaysia's central bank
has asked foreign insurers to raise the proportion of local
shareholders in their firms to at least 30 percent, under an
initiative to lift domestic participation in the industry,
people familiar with the matter said on Friday.
Foreign ownership of Malaysian insurers was set in 2009 at
70 percent - or more if the buyer could help consolidate and
rationalise the industry. But some foreign insurers operating in
the country could still be wholly owned by their overseas
parent.
Bank Negara Malaysia last week sent letters to such wholly
owned insurers requesting their foreign parents to reduce their
stakes in line with regulation for domestically incorporated
insurers, two people said. Recipients included the Malaysian
units of Japan's Tokio Marine Holdings Inc and Hong
Kong's AIA Group Ltd, one of the people said.
The deadline to comply is June 2018, said one of the people,
without elaborating on the consequences of non-compliance.
The people declined to be identified as they were not
authorised to speak publicly on the matter. Bank Negara Malaysia
and the local units of AIA and Tokio Marine did not respond to
requests for comment.
The expected stake sales are a concern considering the size
and timing, one of the people said. Malaysia has only a small
number of large local funds and so insurers may have to compete
for the same pool of institutional investors, the person said.
"These companies are very large," the person said. "How many
Malaysian shareholders are there that will have the appetite and
wallet to pick up this sort of stake, and invest this sort of
money in that time frame?"
Moreover, regulation restricts firms to buying into no more
than one insurer.
"Most of this 100 percent shareholding is a result of legacy
ownership, rather than the foreign shareholders getting special
leeway from the central bank," said Brian Chia, Wong & Partners
head of corporate, commercial and securities practice group.
RAM Rating Services Bhd said there were 11
Malaysia-incorporated insurers wholly owned by foreign firms. It
said it was too early to deduce whether enforcing the foreign
ownership cap would enhance or impede the industry.
"Local ownership is good in that wealth creation from
premiums is retained within the country," the credit-rating firm
said. "But foreign players can bring innovation and expertise to
the local industry."
