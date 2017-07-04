FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 2 days
Malaysia c.bank says no new policy on foreign ownership of insurers' local units
#GST
#NorthKorea
#Monsoon
#Wimbledon
#Bollywood
#ModiInIsrael
#Pictures
Sections
Featured
India considers private cars for ridesharing to cut traffic
Autos
India considers private cars for ridesharing to cut traffic
June services activity hits eight-month high on solid new orders
Economy
June services activity hits eight-month high on solid new orders
Messi to stay at Barcelona until 2021 under new deal
Sports
Messi to stay at Barcelona until 2021 under new deal
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 4, 2017 / 1:58 AM / in 2 days

Malaysia c.bank says no new policy on foreign ownership of insurers' local units

2 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, July 4 (Reuters) - Malaysia's central bank said on Tuesday that foreign shareholders of local insurers must honour their commitment in maintaining specified levels of domestic shareholding.

Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) said there is no new policy on foreign ownership in insurance companies, and that the requirement is part of commitments made by foreign shareholders when they applied for entry into the Malaysian insurance market.

"As the regulator, Bank Negara Malaysia expects adherence to these agreements and will play a facilitative role to ensure these commitments are met," the central bank said in a statement.

Reuters reported that Bank Negara Malaysia sent letters to wholly owned insurers three weeks ago requesting their foreign parents to reduce their stakes in line with regulation for domestically incorporated insurers.

Foreign ownership of Malaysian insurers was set in 2009 at 70 percent - or more if the buyer could help consolidate and rationalise the industry. But some foreign insurers operating in the country could still be wholly owned by their overseas parent.

Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.