KUALA LUMPUR Nov 18 Malaysian palm oil producer
IOI Corp posted a first-quarter net profit of 104.8
million ringgit ($23.77 million) on Friday, aided by higher
contribution from property and plantation businesses and lower
foreign currency translation losses.
The company posted a net loss of 744.4 million ringgit in
the year-ago period.
Revenue came in at 3.29 billion ringgit for the quarter
ended September 2016, compared with 3.09 billion ringgit a year
earlier.
"Despite the relatively low fresh fruit bunches yield, which
was caused by droughts in 2015 and early 2016, the plantation
segment is expected to perform satisfactorily, supported by the
prevailing high crude palm oil and palm kernel prices," said IOI
in a statement on Friday.
Palm oil industry watchdog - Roundtable on Sustainable Palm
Oil (RSPO) - lifted a suspension on IOI's sustainability
certificates in August. IOI was earlier accused of deforestation
in its Indonesian concessions.
"Business performance has improved steadily since the
lifting of the RSPO certification suspension in early August,
and is supported by the strong sales in the U.S. due to the
impending ban on trans fats," it said.
($1 = 4.4090 ringgit)
