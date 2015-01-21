KUALA LUMPUR Jan 21 China's state-owned Greenland Group is buying a 128-acre prime waterfront land in Malaysia's Iskandar from Malaysian property developer Iskandar Waterfront City Bhd for 2.4 billion ringgit ($663.90 million).

This marks Greenland's second land deal in Malaysia. The Shanghai-based company in April bought a plot of land in the southern state of Johor for 600 million ringgit for residential and commercial use.

Greenland Group Executive Vice-Chairman Xu Jing said it was "extremely upbeat" about growth prospects in Iskandar Malaysia, just across Singapore, according to a statement issued by Iskandar Waterfront on Wednesday.

The site, which will be jointly developed with Iskandar Waterfront, is expected to include a snow world theme park, an opera house, a hospital specialising in Chinese traditional medicine and a school, it added.

($1 = 3.6150 ringgit) (Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui and Anuradha Raghu; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)