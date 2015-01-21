BRIEF-Tortoise Energy's unaudited NAV $1.5 bln, as of April 30
* Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp provides unaudited balance sheet information and asset coverage ratio update as of April 30, 2017
KUALA LUMPUR Jan 21 China's state-owned Greenland Group is buying a 128-acre prime waterfront land in Malaysia's Iskandar from Malaysian property developer Iskandar Waterfront City Bhd for 2.4 billion ringgit ($663.90 million).
This marks Greenland's second land deal in Malaysia. The Shanghai-based company in April bought a plot of land in the southern state of Johor for 600 million ringgit for residential and commercial use.
Greenland Group Executive Vice-Chairman Xu Jing said it was "extremely upbeat" about growth prospects in Iskandar Malaysia, just across Singapore, according to a statement issued by Iskandar Waterfront on Wednesday.
The site, which will be jointly developed with Iskandar Waterfront, is expected to include a snow world theme park, an opera house, a hospital specialising in Chinese traditional medicine and a school, it added.
($1 = 3.6150 ringgit) (Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui and Anuradha Raghu; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., May 1 Credit Suisse AG has deployed 20 robots within the bank, some of which are helping employees answer basic compliance questions, the Swiss bank's global markets chief executive, Brian Chin, said on Monday.