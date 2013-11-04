KUALA LUMPUR Nov 4 Iskandar Waterfront
Holdings, a Malaysian property developer focused on the southern
state of Johor, has postponed an up to $300 million IPO to the
last quarter of 2014 due to property cooling measures, two
sources said on Monday.
The firm, tasked with developing a metropolis in Johor state
that neighbours Singapore, had previously deferred the listing
to early 2014 from an initial target to sell shares in this
current quarter.
The IPO is a casualty of the Malaysian government's plan to
raise real property gains taxes next year and double the minimum
price at which foreigners can buy property as it seeks to cool
prices.
"The assets have to be revalued now with the changes in real
property gains tax," said one of the sources. The sources
declined to be identified as the matter was private.
Officials in Iskandar could not be immediately reached for
comment.
(Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)