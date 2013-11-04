* Postpones listing to Q4 2014, a year later than initially
planned
* Concerned measures to rein in property prices will slow
demand
* Not immediately clear if delay will impact Johor
metropolis development
(Adds details of Johor development, analyst comment, sector
context)
KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 4 Iskandar Waterfront, tasked
with developing a Malaysian city to rival neighbouring
Singapore, has postponed a $300 million IPO on concerns that
measures to rein in property prices would slow demand from
well-heeled foreigners, two sources told Reuters.
Iskandar Waterfront, part-owned by the Malaysian government
in the southern Johor state, is raising funds to develop a
waterfront that faces Singapore and comes complete with upscale
apartments, malls and a marina.
But it is concerned property sales will slow after the
government announced it late October that it will raise real
property gains tax next year and double the minimum price at
which foreign investors can buy property.
The company will now conduct an initial public offering in
the fourth quarter of next year rather than the first, betting
on a more upbeat capital market to attract investors, the people
said.
"With the new cooling measures, they (Iskandar Waterfront)
want to wait and see how it impacts the sales," one of the
sources told Reuters.
This is the second time Iskandar Waterfront has delayed its
IPO. It originally planned to list in the current quarter but
delayed as it needed more time to value its assets.
It is not immediately clear if the delay in the IPO will
affect the development plans.
Iskandar Waterfront could not be immediately reached for
comment.
PROPERTY PRICES
Property prices have risen about a third in the past three
years, with even steeper rises in hot spots such as parts of
Johor state where Iskandar Waterfront is based.
"By imposing a few cooling measures at one go, we think the
property market will be hard hit, as we expect speculators to
hold back amid stricter mortgage lending by banks," Wong Wei
Sum, analyst with Kuala Lumpur-based Maybank IB Research, wrote
in a note to clients on Oct. 28.
The research house downgraded its rating on the sector to
"underweight" and on developers UEM Sunrise and Sunway
to "sell."
Iskandar Waterfront, whose units include locally listed
developer Tebrau Teguh Bhd, is the developer of 1,620
hectares of waterfront land in Johor state's Iskandar region, a
development spearheaded by state investment arm Khazanah
Nasional Bhd.
A successful IPO will see Iskandar Waterfront join a handful
of large listed developers in Asia, such as the Philippines'
Ayala Corp and Japan's Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd
, which typically develop a region and have a number of
property companies in their stable.
CIMB, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan and RHB Investment Banks are
involved in the IPO.
(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage and
Christopher Cushing)