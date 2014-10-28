DUBAI Oct 28 Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib
Razak said on Tuesday that he backed the idea of creating a
large stand-alone Islamic bank, in order to develop a global
footprint for Islamic finance and position it as an alternative
to conventional banking.
A proposed merger between Malaysia's CIMB Group Holdings Bhd
and two smaller peers would create a sharia-compliant
bank with the financial clout and regional scope that has so far
been absent in the industry.
Such consolidation would be positive for Malaysia's banking
sector, although the government will not press for a deal and
will leave the decision entirely up to the shareholders, Razak
said in an interview on the sidelines of an Islamic finance
conference in Dubai.
Islamic finance is centred mainly in southeast Asia and the
Gulf, but in the past year some other economies such as Britain
and Hong Kong have sought to develop their sharia-compliant bond
markets as a way to lure investment from cash-rich Islamic
funds.
"We don't want Islamic finance to be only well-received in
the Muslim world, but also beyond in the non-Muslim world," said
Razak, who is also finance minister.
"We are keen to integrate, penetrate into the wider market
so that Islamic finance will be seen as a real alternative to
conventional finance."
The concept of a mega Islamic bank has been discussed in the
industry for years, but previous efforts have failed to take off
partly because of scant interest in the private sector. However,
strong growth has now left sharia-compliant banks accounting for
over a quarter of Malaysia's banking sector.
Razak said the industry was addressing issues as improving
governance, standardising financial products, and improving
human capital, helping to develop links among Islamic finance
centres.
Meger talks between CIMB Group Holdings Bhd, RHB Capital Bhd
and Malaysia Building Society Bhd started in
July, aiming to sign a definitive agreement early next year and
to complete the deal by mid-2015.
