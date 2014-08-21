KUALA LUMPUR Aug 21 Suspected Malaysian
militants loyal to the extremist Islamic State movement bought
bomb-making material ahead of a proposed attack on a Carlsberg
brewery near the capital Kuala Lumpur, a top
anti-terrorism official said.
The plan, which the official said was at a "discussion"
stage, would be the first time Southeast Asian militants
inspired by Islamic State's rise have sought to launch a major
attack at home, adding to officials' fears of a domestic
"blowback" from Islamic State's expansion in Syria and Iraq.
Ayob Khan Mydin, the police counter-terrorism division's
deputy chief, told Reuters that the group of 19 suspected
militants had attained aluminium powder, which is often used as
an ingredient in bombs.
"In terms of ideology and intention it was very clear," Ayob
Khan said in an interview. "It would have been carried out."
The group, seven of whom have been charged under
anti-terrorism and weapons laws, had discussed bombing the
Danish beer-maker's factory in Petaling Jaya on the outskirts of
the capital as well as other targets such as pubs, Ayob Khan
said.
Alcohol is forbidden under Islamic rules, but is widely
available in Muslim-majority Malaysia.
Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia said in a response to
Reuters' questions that it had taken "necessary steps to ensure
security at our premises, as employee safety is a priority".
Ayob Khan said that 12 of the suspects had to be released
due to lack of evidence tying them to specific plans for an
attack or to join the banned Islamic State.
Islamic State's sweep through northern Iraq, bringing it
close to Baghdad and in control of the second city, Mosul, has
energized radical Muslim followers in Malaysia and Indonesia,
partly due to teachings that "the final battle" would take place
in the greater Syrian region.
RECRUITMENT THROUGH FACEBOOK
At least 20 Malaysians and up to 500 Indonesians are
estimated by security officials to have gone to fight in Syria
and Iraq.
Indonesia's government this month banned support for Islamic
State and warned its citizens not to join their fight in the
Middle East, according to media reports.
"Our information is that thousands of people have pledged
loyalty," Sri Yunanto, of Indonesia's National Counter Terrorism
Agency, said last week.
Malaysian officials believe that a Malaysian, 26-year-old
factory worker Ahmad Tarmimi, carried out a suicide attack at a
police station in Iraq in May.
Despite the arrests, the group's Malaysian supporters had
continued to send followers to Syria, said Ayob Khan.
"We are very sure that if we allow them to go to Syria they
will come back with the expertise and experience. Their ideology
will be stronger than ever," he said.
Ayob Khan, who has worked in counter-terrorism since the
early 1990s, said Islamic State sympathisers were attracting a
small number of Malaysians from a wide variety of backgrounds
via recruiting on social media, particularly Facebook, which
they also used to raise funds.
Among the 19 suspects arrested between April and June were a
municipal council member, religious students and a food stall
worker, and their ages ranged from 20 to 54, he said.
In contrast, Malaysians who joined the Indonesia-based
Jemaah Islamiah (JI) movement in the 1990s and 2000s tended to
take longer to recruit and were often veterans of conflict in
Afghanistan, Ayob Khan said.
"With JI, it took one year to be recruited," he said. "This
group, in one or two days, they will take an oath."
