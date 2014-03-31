UPDATE 1-Dutch court backs Swatch in row with Tiffany over venture
ZURICH, April 25 A Dutch appeals court ruled on Tuesday that Swatch Group deserved compensation in a row with U.S. luxury goods maker Tiffany over a failed watch venture.
KUALA LUMPUR, March 31 Malaysia's JT International Bhd, which makes Camel and Salem brand cigarettes, said on Monday it received an 808.4 million ringgit ($247.03 million) takeover offer from its controlling shareholder, Japan Tobacco Inc.
Japan Tobacco will buy the remaining 39.63 percent equity stake it does not own in the company for 7.80 ringgit per share, according to a local stock exchange filing from JT International.
Shares of JT International last traded at 6.50 ringgit per share. The stock was suspended late Friday pending a material corporate announcement. It has climbed 5.2 percent over the past year, underperforming the benchmark index's 10.5 percent rise.
Japan Tobacco does not intend to maintain JT International's listing should the deal go through, according to the filing, without detailing the rationale behind the takeover.
($1 = 3.2725 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Matt Driskill)
* Says FY 2017 H1 net profit to decrease by 10 percent to increase by 10 percent, or to be 132.6 million yuan to 162.1 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 H1 (147.3 million yuan)