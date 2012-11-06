KUALA LUMPUR Nov 6 Shareholders in Malaysia's
two main KFC fast food franchisees have overwhelmingly backed a
$1.7 billion bid to take the business private, despite
suggestions by some minority shareholders they would try to
block the deal.
Shareholders in both QSR Brands Bhd and KFC
Holdings (Malaysia) Bhd in meeting on Monday and
Tuesday approved what is the largest such deal in Malaysia since
the privatisation of pay-TV firm Astro All Asia Network Plc in
2010.
About 98 percent of shareholders in QSR Brands and around 99
percent of shareholders in KFC Holdings voted in favour of the
deal.
Some minority shareholders earlier told Reuters that the
original price offered last December by a consortium, that
includes private equity firm CVC Capital Partners, failed to
take into account the rapid rise since in the country's retail
sector.
"I don't think we had much choice," a shareholder in QSR
Brand Bhd who voted with the majority told Reuters after
emerging from the closed-door meeting.
"They (the board) said they would consider paying us
dividends if the capital repayment is not done by year-end," she
added.
Other minority shareholders said they had been advised to
accept the offer as profits at both QSR and KFC have been on a
declining trend since the start of the year.
The bid for KFC and QSR was made in December by CVC
and the investment arm of Malaysia's Johor state - Johor Corp
. The Employee Provident Fund joined the consortium in
May.
