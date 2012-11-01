By Yantoultra Ngui
| KUALA LUMPUR
KUALA LUMPUR Nov 2 A $1.7 billion bid for
Malaysia's two main KFC fast food franchisees faces a growing
chorus of opposition from investors challenging the terms of the
offer that is nearly a year old and now looks to them badly
undervalued.
A showdown is looming on Nov. 5 and 6, when shareholders
vote on the deal. Some investors contacted by Reuters said they
planne to vote against the bid but it was not clear if they had
enough firepower to do so.
The bid for KFC Holdings (Malaysia) Bhd and QSR
Brands Bhd was made last December by the investment
arm of Malaysia's Johor state and CVC Capital Partners. The
Employee Provident Fund joined the consortium in May.
But it was only in October that the companies called
extraordinary general meetings. They have not explained the
delay.
It is a long enough period, opposing shareholders argue, to
mean that the bid price no longer represents the true value of
the companies after what has been a prolonged retail sector
boom, with prospects for it to continue.
What is not clear is whether those minority shareholders
can muster enough support to prevent its backers winning the 75
percent of the votes they need to pass the acquisition.
But they may be helped by the fact that Johor Corp, top
shareholder of both KFC and QSR, is not eligible to vote on the
deal because it made the offer. Johor Corp and
related parties own nearly half of KFC and about 60 percent of
QSR.
Share prices in the two firms have hovered around last
December's bid price.
In the same period, shares in other Malaysian consumer
companies have soared as much as 70 percent as household
spending has jumped, helped by generous government handouts
ahead of a hotly contested national election.
"Comparing the companies with their peers based on last
year's multiples\ is not relevant," said Jonathan Foster,
Singapore-based director of global special situations at
Religare Capital Markets. Religare does not own shares in either
of the companies.
"If it is based on current multiples, KFC and QSR are quite
undervalued."
Independent advisers for both KFC and QSR have recommended
shareholders accept the offer.
Also, shares of the two companies trade at a discount of
just about 3 percent to the offer prices. That suggests the
market expects the deal to go through. A discount of 15 percent
or more, known as a merger arbitrage spread, signals investors
expect a deal to fail.
UNHAPPY SHAREHOLDERS
Reuters contacted eight shareholders representing around 38
percent of the total shares outstanding of KFC and 16 percent in
QSR.
Two said they intended to vote against the proposal and one
planned to vote in favour for the lack of a better alternative.
The rest declined to comment.
The two holders intending to vote against the deal are based
outside Malaysia and represent about 5 percent of KFC shares and
3 percent of QSR.
They said both companies had stopped paying dividends since
receiving the offer last December, the negotiations had dragged
on too long and too little information was shared with minority
shareholders.
QSR and Johor did not respond to requests for comment. CVC
declined to comment. A KFC official said shareholders will have
the opportunity to voice their concerns at the meetings,
scheduled for Nov. 5 and 6.
Malaysian consumer stocks have enjoyed a strong run this
year as pre-election government giveaways boosted domestic
spending.
Nestle (Malaysia) Bhd has risen about 23 percent
to date, while Berjaya Food Bhd and Oldtown Bhd
, have risen between 60 percent and 70 percent this
year, benefitting from strong domestic consumption and solid
economic growth.
Shares of KFC and QSR's sector peers are up an average of 28
percent this year, compared with a 9 percent rise in the
broader index, according to Thomson Reuters data. By
contrast, KFC's shares are up 2 percent and QSR's 1 percent.
Both companies lag on a current price-to-earnings ratio
basis. Berjaya Food and Oldtown trade at 23.50 times and 14.68
times, respectively, more than double where they were last
December when the KFC franchisees received their takeover bids.
($1 = 3.0460 Malaysian ringgits)
(Additional Reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah and Anuradha
Raghu in Kuala Lumpur, Stephen Aldred and Denny Thomas in Hong
Kong; Editing by Michael Flaherty and Jonathan Thatcher)