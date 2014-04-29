KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 Malaysia's state investor Khazanah Nasional Bhd said it would buy an 8 percent stake in Philippine housing developer 8990 Holdings Inc , its first investment in the Philippines.

Khazanah will pay 215 million ringgit ($65 million) for the stake, it said in a statement.

($1 = 3.2650 Malaysian Ringgit)

(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)