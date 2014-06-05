KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 Malaysian state investor Khazanah Nasional Bhd has canceled plans to sell up to $750 million worth of U.S. dollar-denominated bonds, after failing to reach its price targets from two hours of book building, IFR reported.

Khazanah, in a note to investors seen by Reuters, said it received solid market support for the bond with over 50 high-quality investors participating, but decided not to proceed with the deal as it missed specific pricing objectives.

The fund intended to sell $500 million worth of bonds and an additional $250 million in the event of exceptional demand, to raise funds for general corporate purposes, a term sheet on Wednesday showed.

The bonds were exchangeable into shares of Tenaga Nasional Bhd at a premium of 10 percent to 20 percent over a reference price of 11.98 ringgit ($3.71).

Bookbuilding with investors fell short of justifying the price premium, a source linked to the deal told Reuters.

"Usually these deals are covered four to five times, thus allowing the issuer to price higher. In this case, it was covered by only 1.5 times so they could not justify pricing at a 17 percent premium when all the bids were at the bottom," he said.

Khazanah did not immediately respond to a Reuters email seeking comment.

JP Morgan, CIMB and Nomura were joint bookrunners for the sale.

Khazanah last sold bonds in October, when it raised S$600 million ($477.23 million) in Singapore dollar-denominated sukuk - or Islamic bonds - exchangeable for shares in IHH Healthcare Bhd. ($1 = 3.2290 Malaysian Ringgit) ($1 = 1.2573 Singapore Dollars) (Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah, Yantoultra Ngui and Daniel Stanton of IFR; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)