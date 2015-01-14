(Adds details, quotes)
KUALA LUMPUR Jan 14 Malaysian state investor
Khazanah Nasional said a 7.7 percent rise in its
asset value in 2014 leaves it in good shape for what it expects
to be a challenging year, as the country faces pressure from a
weakening currency and falling oil prices.
The sovereign wealth fund said on Wednesday the value of its
portfolio rose to 145.6 billion Malaysian ringgit ($40.5
billion) in 2014, up from 135.1 billion in 2013.
"Khazanah realises the outlook will be challenging but the
numbers are there. We are going in relative strength," Azman
Mokhtar, the managing director of Khazanah said at a press
conference.
Malaysia's economy faces sharp falls in oil-related revenue,
prompting Bank of America Merrill Lynch economists to warn last
month the government might be forced to cut its gross domestic
product growth forecast for 2015 to 4.6 percent from 5 percent
in 2015.
Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak may restructure the
country's budget for 2015, according to local media reports.
"Khazanah is ready to do more if the nation needs us, within
our parameters," Mokhtar said.
The fund had 121 investments worth 65.3 billion ringgit in
2014 and 67 divestments worth 42.8 billion ringgit. Its profit
before tax was 3.2 billion ringgit.
Khazanah owns stakes in some of the country's largest listed
firms including mobile services provider Axiata Group Bhd
and property firm UEM Sunrise Bhd.
It increased investment activity abroad and owns stakes in
several global firms including China's e-commerce giant Alibaba
Group Holding Ltd.
"We think our internationalisation strategy has been gradual
without neglecting our role of investing domestically," said
Mokhtar.
MAS RESTRUCTURING
Khazanah took Malaysia Airlines (MAS) private
last year, as part of a 6 billion ringgit restructuring aimed at
returning the carrier to profit within three years.
MAS posted its worst quarterly loss in three years last
month, as passenger numbers and average fare yields dropped
sharply following two successive disasters -- the loss of flight
MH370 en route to China and then the destruction of flight MH17
over Ukraine.
Mokhtar said the airline's newly appointed chief
executive-designate Christoph R. Mueller will take charge of the
new company from March 1.
"2015 will be the execution year for the (MAS)
restructuring. We want to right-size the company in terms of
staff," said Mokhtar.
The airline is expected to shed nearly a third of its 20,000
workforce.
($1=3.5945 ringgit)
(Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Writing by Praveen Menon;
Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Elaine Hardcastle)