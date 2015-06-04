(Corrects spelling in paragraph 5 to Izani))
By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah
KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 Malaysia's efforts to
create a market for ethical Islamic bonds (sukuk) are the latest
in a series of government-led initiatives to develop Islamic
finance, but further expansion will require a greater buy-in
from a sometimes reluctant private sector.
Malaysia has been at the forefront of innovation in Islamic
finance, but a reliance on state-linked firms to launch new
products could be a weak spot if the sector is to grow beyond
such government patronage.
Last month, sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional
launched the country's first sustainable and
responsible investment (SRI) sukuk, nearly two years after the
format was first announced by the government.
"Until now, nobody has done it. If we don't take this
challenge, then I don't think anyone would be doing it,"
Khazanah's Chief Financial Officer Mohd Izani Ghani said in a
phone interview.
"We have done many firsts before and it is always
challenging," said Izani.
Last year, $74.9 billion worth of sukuk were issued out of
Malaysia but only $13.5 billion came from corporate issuers,
according to data from Zawya, a Thomson Reuters company.
There is little sign of this changing soon. Major issuers of
sukuk this year include Petronas, Telekom Malaysia and Axiata,
all of which are majority or fully owned by the government.
"Corporate sukuk issuance will remain dominated by
government-related issuers," ratings agency Moody's said in a
research note last month. "We expect this trend to continue for
the remainder of 2015. as Malaysian government-related issuers
continue to tap and further deepen the Malaysian sukuk market."
COMPLEXITY
This presents a dilemma for the broader Islamic finance
market: how to widen the appeal of the sector with new
structures, while ensuring enough volume for existing ones.
The new structures aim to appeal to first-time issuers but
they can add complexity and costs.
The SRI sukuk from Khazanah will fund 20 new government
schools and has a novel "step-down" feature where coupon
payments will be reduced up to 100 basis points from their fixed
rate if the schools meet certain benchmarks.
Private-sector firms could shy away from issuing their own
SRI sukuk due to the additional resources required to establish
and track such a structure, said Azdini Nor Azman, head of fixed
income at Asian Islamic Investment Management.
The step-down feature should be revised to boost its
attractiveness, said Azdini.
Other sukuk formats have struggled to get wider traction.
Khazanah has issued sukuk in an exchangeable structure but this
has yet to be used by a non-government issuer.
Axiata issued a reminbi-denominated sukuk in 2012, a year
after a similar deal from Khazanah. But since then, no other
firms have issued sukuk using that currency.
(Additional reporting by Bernardo Vizcaino; Editing by Kim
Coghill)