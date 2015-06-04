KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 Malaysia's sovereign fund Khazanah Nasional Bhd raised 100 million ringgit ($27.1 million) from its first issuance of ethical sukuk on Thursday, it said in a statement.

The seven-year sukuk was priced at 4.3 percent after a day of book-building attracted foundations, corporations, banks, pension funds and asset managers, it said.

Funds raised from the 1 billion ringgit ($271.1 million) bond programme set up last month will go towards the roll out of new government schools.

The bond, also known as sustainable and responsible investment (SRI) sukuk, is the latest government-led initiative to develop Islamic finance, a sector where private companies have been lukewarm in adopting new products.

