KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 Malaysia's state investment company Khazanah Nasional Bhd has appointed the treasury of finance ministry's Secretary General, Mohd Irwan Serigar Abdullah, to its board of directors.

The appointment was made on June 23, 2015, according to a Khazanah press statement on Friday. Mohd Irwan started his career in the civil service in 1984 and was appointed secretary general of treasury of ministry of finance in August 2012, it added. (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by David Goodman)