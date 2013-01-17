By Yantoultra Ngui and Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah
KUALA LUMPUR Jan 17 Malaysia's state investment
arm saw its total portfolio value swell 12 percent to 121.6
billion Malaysian ringgit ($40.3 billion) at the end of last
year, a top executive said.
Azman Mokhtar, managing director of Kuala Lumpur-based
Khazanah Nasional Bhd, said the increase reflected
the success of the firm's investment strategy.
"We believe the portfolio is balanced and well-positioned to
benefit from exposure into the Asia-Pacific growth region as
well as several dynamic sectors that we expect to continue
outperforming," Azman told reporters at an annual review on
Thursday.
Khazanah has been scaling back its holdings in the southeast
Asian country's top companies as part of government attempts to
boost liquidity in the local equity market and lighten the
state's hand in the economy.
It has also been pursuing selected investments.
Khazanah, owned by the Finance Ministry, and Canada's Sun
Life Financial Inc, have agreed to buy 98 percent of
Aviva Plc's Malaysian insurance joint venture with lender
CIMB Group Holdings Bhd for 1.8 billion ringgit.
"The motivation for us is to work with a very well-known,
reputable leading global player like Sun Life. We are able to
enter a good sector, it is a good play on rising incomes," said
Azman.
Khazanah and Sun Life will each pay 900 million ringgit for
a stake in CIMB Aviva Assurance Bhd, a Malaysian life insurance
company, and CIMB Aviva Takaful Bhd.
Khazanah owns stakes in some of the country's largest listed
firms, ranging from Axiata Group Bhd, Asia's
third-largest mobile services group outside Japan and China by
subscribers, to Malaysia's biggest property company by market
value UEM Land Bhd.