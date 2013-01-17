BRIEF-PRIME2 lowers its stake in Silva Capital Group to 24.25 pct
* PRIME2 SA LOWERS ITS STAKE IN CO TO 24.25 PERCENT FROM 33.57 PERCENT, FOLLOWING CO'S SHARES SALE TRANSACTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
KUALA LUMPUR Jan 17 Khazanah Nasional Bhd , Malaysia's state investment arm, said its portfolio value rose to a record 121.6 billion ringgit at the end of 2012 from 108.2 billion ringgit a year ago.
"The primary contributors to the strong portfoilo performance were the IHH Healthcare Bhd and Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd IPOs," the Kuala Lumpur-based firm's managing director Azman Mokhtar told reporters at an annual review on Thursday. (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui and Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing By Stuart Grudgings)
BEIJING, June 2 Wu Xiaohui, the chairman of Anbang Insurance Group Co Ltd, is free to travel, a spokesman for the Chinese insurer said on Friday, denying a report that Wu had been prevented from leaving China.