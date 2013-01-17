KUALA LUMPUR Jan 17 Khazanah Nasional Bhd , Malaysia's state investment arm, said its portfolio value rose to a record 121.6 billion ringgit at the end of 2012 from 108.2 billion ringgit a year ago.

"The primary contributors to the strong portfoilo performance were the IHH Healthcare Bhd and Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd IPOs," the Kuala Lumpur-based firm's managing director Azman Mokhtar told reporters at an annual review on Thursday. (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui and Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing By Stuart Grudgings)