* Khazanah to offer up to 1.8 billion shares in $2 billion
healthcare IPO
* Indicative offer price of 2.85 ringgit per share for
"Bumiputra"
KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 Malaysia's state investor
Khazanah Nasional Bhd plans to offer up to 1.8
billion new shares in the listing of its healthcare unit,
according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter, in a
move that could raise close to $2 billion.
The dual listing, slated to debut in Malaysian and Singapore
bourses by the end of July, comes at a time when many initial
public offerings (IPOs) are being postponed due to worries about
a deteriorating global economy.
"The other shareholders are planning to offer their shares
for sale," the source added, declining to elaborate further as
the matter is private.
Khazanah officials were not immediately available for
comment. Japan's Mitsui & Co Ltd owns a 26.6 percent
stake in IHH, Dubai-based Abraaj Capital holds 7.1 percent and
Acibadem chief Mehmet Ali Aydinlar 4.2 percent. Khazanah owns
the remaining 62.1 percent.
IHH Healthcare Bhd, the healthcare unit of Khazanah, owns
stakes in Turkish hospital group Acibadem AS,
Singapore's Parkway Holdings, India's Apollo Hospitals
Enterprise Ltd and Malaysia-based Pantai Hospitals and
International Medical University.
IHH started offering its IPO shares to indigenous
"Bumiputra" investors at an indicative price of 2.85 ringgit a
share, according to the source. An official at joint
lead-coordinator CIMB declined to comment.
Bumiputra, meaning "sons of the soil" in the Malay language,
refers to majority ethnic Malays and other indigenous people in
the country who benefit from a decades-old affirmative action
policy that favours them in housing, education and business.
Some 360 million "Bumiputra" shares are being offered to
wealthy investors, according to Malaysia's Ministry of
International Trade and Industry's website, adding that the
closing date to apply for the tranche is June 5.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Deutsche Bank
are also joint lead co-ordinators, while Credit
Suisse, DBS, Goldman Sachs and
Maybank are joint bookrunners. Nomura, OCBC
and UBS are co-lead managers.
The dual listing would be the fourth-biggest IPO in
Singapore's history and Malaysia's second-largest this year
after the planned listing of Malaysian plantation group Felda
Global Venture Holdings.
International Financial Corp (IFC), a member of the
World Bank Group, has said it plans to take part in the IHH's
listing in a move to help validate IHH's emerging markets
strategy.