UPDATE 1-Kenya's foreign exchange reserves hit record high last week
NAIROBI, May 3 Kenya's central bank held $8.309 billion in foreign exchange reserves at the end of last week, a record high for a weekly close, the central bank data showed.
KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 Malaysia's state investor Khazanah Nasional Bhd said on Thursday its wholly owned unit Khazanah Europe Investments will set up an office in London this year.
The opening of the office, to be operational by the third quarter of 2015, will help deepen Khazanah's exposure in developed markets and enable it to better evaluate opportunities in technology-enabled sectors in Europe, it said in a statement.
Khazanah currently has regional offices in Beijing, Mumbai, San Francisco and Istanbul.
Khazanah's overseas investments represent some 16.5 percent its realisable asset value of 144.1 billion ringgit ($37.77 billion), according to the statement. ($1 = 3.8150 ringgit) (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui, editing by David Evans)
TORONTO, May 3 Ecoasis, a Canadian real estate developer, has started a strategic review of the Bear Mountain resort in British Columbia, which could lead to a potential sale, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.