KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 State investor Khazanah
Nasional Bhd has sold 50 million shares worth 412
million ringgit ($132.95 million) in Malaysia's largest power
utility Tenaga Nasional Bhd, banking sources said on
Tuesday.
The sale reduces Khazanah's stake in the power company to
32.56 percent from 33.46 percent currently, according to Thomson
Reuters data. Khazanah sold a similar stake in Tenaga in
December.
Officials at Tenaga and Khazanah were not immediately
available for comment.
The sources, who have direct knowledge of the sale, said the
shares were priced at 8.24 ringgit each, equivalent to a
discount of 1.6 percent to the closing price of Tenaga's shares
on Monday.
The shares were offered within a range of between 8.12 and
8.37 ringgit. CIMB Group Holdings Bhd and Deutsche
Bank were the joint bookrunners on the sale, the
sources said.
($1 = 3.0990 Malaysian ringgit)
(Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui in KUALA LUMPUR and Elzio Barreto
in HONG KONG; Editing By Miral Fahmy)