KUALA LUMPUR Nov 26 Malaysian canning company,
Kian Joo Can Factory Bhd, has recived a 1.46 billion
ringgit ($455.18 million) takeover offer from private company
Aspire Insight Sdn Bhd.
The offer of 3.30 ringgit a share represents a premium to
Kian Joo's last closing price of 3.21 ringgit and net asset per
share of 2.29 ringgit. The offer includes assets and
liabilities, according to a stock exchange filing.
Aspire Insight, is owned by Ekuiti Merdu Sdn Bhd and
Alleyways Sdn Bhd. The major shareholder of Alleyways is Chee
Khay Leong, who is former chief operating officer of Can-One Bhd
, Kian Joo's major shareholder and fellow canning
company.
($1 = 3.2185 Malaysian ringgit)
(Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Louise Heavens)