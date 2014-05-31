(Refiles to correct formatting of links to other stories)
KUALA LUMPUR May 31 Two women, including a
Chinese national, who were kidnapped on the Malaysian island of
Borneo in early April have been freed with no ransom demanded by
the abductors, Malaysian media reported.
The two women, a Chinese tourist and a Philippine hotel
worker, were released from an island in the southern Philippines
by the Abu Sayyaf terrorist group on Friday, The Star reported.
Philippine police then took a speedboat to transfer the women to
Malaysian waters.
"No ransom paid to secure their release. Success due to
cooperation of Malaysia and Philippines security forces,"
Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak wrote in a post on Twitter
late on Friday.
Philippine police sources however told Reuters that a large
ransom was paid for the women. It has been rare for Abu Sayyaf
to release abductees without a ransom being paid.
Najib's announcement was made on a four-day trip to Beijing,
where he looks to get ties between the two countries back on
track after relations became strained due to the disappearance
of Malaysia Airlines (MAS) flight MH370.
The kidnapping on April 3 came as Malaysia's image in China
was hurt by the missing flight, which prompted China's
government, media and passengers' families to launch verbal
attacks on what was perceived to be a muddled response and poor
communications.
The incident was followed by a dramatic decline in travel
from China to Malaysia. MAS said on May 15 sales in China fell
60 percent in March in response to the loss of MH370. Most of
the passengers on the missing flight were Chinese.
