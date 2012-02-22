Shares in Kuala Lumpur Kempong are showing signs of weakness, after having penetrated their lower Bollinger band on Tuesday, suggesting a breakout.

The breakout is accompanied by a rise in five-day average volume, which is 25 percent higher than its 30-day average. The share price has also fallen below its 50-day Exponential Moving Average downwards, a bearish move.

The Average Directional Index is currently at 40, indicating a strong trend, and +DI crossing below -DI is a negative sign.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence is below the signal line and approaching zero.

For a technical chart click: link.reuters.com/vaf76s

On Wednesday, the shares were down 1.5 percent. They are down 5.73 percent over the week, while the broader index is down marginally.

CONTEXT:

The Average Directional Index (ADX) is used to measure the strength or weakness of a trend. The trend is deemed to be upward when +DI crosses above -DI and downward when it crosses below it.