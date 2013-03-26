KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 Robert Kuok, Malaysia's
richest man according to Forbes, has increased his equity stake
in locally listed Shangri-La Hotels (Malaysia) Bhd,
according to stock exchange filings late on Monday.
The luxury hotels chain said Kuok Brothers Sdn Bhd, a family
investment vehicle of Kuok, bought a 22.2 percent stake or 98
million shares in Shangri-La from Standard Chartered Private
Equity Ltd on March 20.
The purchase raised Kuok's interest, via Kuok Brothers and
Hong Kong-listed Shangri-La Asia Ltd, in Shangri-La to
74.98 percent from 52.78 percent, raising the possibility of an
offer for the outstanding shares.
Southeast Asia has seen a series of management buyouts in
recent months, including deals in Singapore for miner Skari
Resources Ltd and Asia Pacific Breweries Ltd
.
The price for the transaction was not disclosed. Shares of
Shangri-La opened 3.92 ringgit per share on March 20 and ended
that day at 4.11 ringgit, for a gain of nearly 5 percent and
giving the company a market value of about 1.9 billion ringgit
($613 million).
The stock rose 1 percent on Tuesday to 4.24 ringgit per
share, while the benchmark stock index rose 0.6 percent.
On Monday, the shares rose as high as 4.30 ringgit, a four-month
high.
($1 = 3.0980 Malaysian ringgit)
(Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Edmund Klamann)