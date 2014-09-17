By Trinna Leong
KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 17
KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 17 Nearly a third of some
350,000 workers in Malaysia's electronics industry - a crucial
link in the international consumer supply chain - suffer from
conditions of modern-day slavery such as debt bondage, according
to a study funded by the U.S. Department of Labor.
The survey by Verite, an international labour rights group,
found that abuse of workers' rights - particularly the tens of
thousands from low-wage countries like Nepal, Myanmar and
Indonesia - was rife in a $75 billion sector that is a mainstay
of the Southeast Asian country's export-driven economy.
Several U.S., European, Japanese and South Korean
multinationals have operations in Malaysia, including Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd, Sony Corp, Advanced
Micro Devices, Intel, and Bosch Ltd.
Some big brands use suppliers such as Flextronics,
Venture Corporation, Jabil Circuit, and JCY
International to make parts for smartphones, computers
and printers.
The U.S. government funding adds credibility to a report
which is likely to come as a surprise to many consumers.
Malaysia is a middle-income country where labour standards
have been seen as better than in some of its Asian neighbours
such as China, where questionable labour practices have drawn
scrutiny in recent years.
Verite did not single out any companies in its report,
released on Wednesday, but blamed a system in which government
and industry policies have given Malaysian recruitment firms
increasing control over workers' pay and other conditions.
"These results suggest that forced labour is present in the
Malaysian electronics industry in more than isolated incidents,
and can indeed be characterized as widespread," the group said.
Several U.S. companies with operations in Malaysia told
Reuters they could not comment until seeing the full report. An
Intel spokesman said most of the chipmaker's 8,200 employees in
the country were Malaysian and it did not use contractors.
Flextronics said it was aware of issues related to foreign
workers and had "rigorous" policies to prevent abuses.
Malaysian government officials did not immediately respond
to requests for comment.
The study comes three months after Malaysia was downgraded
to Tier 3 in the U.S State Department's annual Trafficking in
Persons report, which cited a lack of progress in protecting the
rights of about four million foreign workers.
The report, based on interviews with 501 workers, found that
28 percent of employees were in situations of "forced labour",
where work is coerced through factors including indebtedness
from excessive fees charged by recruiters.
That figure rose to 32 percent for foreign workers, who are
often mislead about salary and other conditions when they are
recruited in home countries, and are commonly charged excessive
fees that lead to indebtedness.
Verite said the numbers were based on conservative
definitions. It found that 73 percent of workers displayed "some
characteristics" of forced labour.
STABILITY, LOW COSTS
Malaysia's electronics and electrical industry made up 33
percent of exports in 2013. In 2011, foreign investment in the
sector accounted for $2.68 billion, or 86.5 percent of the
total.
Malaysia has benefited in recent years from a reputation for
stability and low costs, gaining fresh investment after floods
in Thailand in 2011 crippled factory operations there.
On average, workers in the survey were found to have paid
2,985 ringgit ($925) to brokers in their home country and in
Malaysia as payment for their passage and jobs. That is more
than the average per-capita annual income in Nepal.
Unable to afford a lump sum upfront, more than two thirds of
workers who paid broker fees had to borrow money.
One in five immigrants were working more than the suggested
60 hours of overtime a week - the industry's international
standard limit - the group said. Malaysian law allows employees
to clock up to 72 hours of overtime.
Malaysian laws have been amended in recent years to
encourage the growth of recruitment companies that provide
workforce services to multinationals, including paying,
accommodating and disciplining employees.
"Liability over violations of worker rights is obscured,
creating vulnerability on the part of the worker to exploitation
and abuse," the group said.
The group found workers' passports were often confiscated by
recruitment firms, which is illegal in Malaysia. Some firms were
found to charge more than $1,000 for a worker to "borrow" his or
her own passport.
($1=3.21 ringgit)
