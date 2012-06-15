* Ministry rejects appeal, but imposes new conditions on
plant
* Plant seen as crucial to offer alternative to China on
rare earth
* Parliament still to debate plant safety
(Adds comments from science ministry and Lynas)
By Siva Sithraputhran
KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 The Malaysian government
dismissed on Friday a citizens' appeal against a rare earths
processing plant owned by Australia's Lynas Corp,
removing the main obstacle to the start of production at the
site.
The plant is seen as crucial to loosen China's grip on the
global supply of rare earths used in a range of products from
smart phones to hybrid car batteries. A series of delays to its
start-up has rattled Lynas shareholders as the company waits to
capitalise on high prices for the materials.
A statement from the Science, Technology and Innovation
Ministry, which considered the appeal, said there was "no strong
justification nor scientific or technical basis" to set aside
the temporary operating licence given to the plant in January.
But the ministry told Lynas, which started building the 2.5
billion ringgit ($800 million) plant on Malaysia's east coast
two years ago, it must take extra steps to prevent any radiation
leakage before a suspension of the licence will be lifted.
Under the new conditions imposed, the firm must submit plans
to immobilise radioactive elements in the waste it will produce
and come up with an emergency response plan on dust control.
"We already have the answers for the two new conditions,"
Mashal Ahmad, the plant's managing director told Reuters.
Malaysia's licensing body, the Atomic Energy Licensing
Board, gave the plant a two-year temporary operating licence on
Jan. 30.
That was suspended after residents challenged the approval,
citing safety and environmental concerns. They argued that the
plant could contaminate its surroundings with radioactive waste.
The ministry's decision removes the bigger of two hurdles
remaining before the plant can start production. A parliamentary
select committee looking into the plant's safety is expected to
release its report on Monday, with a debate to be held the day
after.
The plant, the biggest in the world outside China, has been
standing ready to fire up since early May. Demand is so strong
that there are buyers for all the rare earths it can process in
its first 10 years of operation.
The Lynas plant is one of a handful under construction in a
number of countries. It would supply about 11,000 tonnes in its
first year, eventually rising to 22,000 tonnes.
"We expected this result, we'll ask for a judicial review,"
Tan Bun Teet, who leads a group resisting the plant, told
Reuters. "The new conditions are too general."
Opponents say the plant does not meet best practice
standards for the industry as it is too close to heavily
populated areas and in a place with a high water table.
(Editing by Stuart Grudgings and Ron Popeski)