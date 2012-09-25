Britain's FTSE steps warily into election week, travel stocks fall
LONDON, June 5 British shares were on the back foot on Monday with a general election looming and some tourism-related shares dented after an attack in London on Saturday.
KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 A Malaysian high court has put on hold for a period of one week the temporary operating licence granted to Lynas Corp's controversial rare earth plant just outside the east coast city of Kuantan, activists said on Tuesday.
"Lynas won't be able to execute the Temporary Operating Licence for one week pending the application for a permanent stay," Tan Bun Teet of the Save Malaysia Stop Lynas told Reuters.
The Kuantan High court decision on Tuesday means the hearing for the permanent application will be held on Oct. 4, he added.
(Reporting By Siva Sithraputhran; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
June 5 Canada's Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd said on Monday it had agreed to buy a precious metals portfolio from U.S. private equity firm Orion Mine Finance Group for C$1.13 billion ($839.40 million), sending its shares up 10 percent.