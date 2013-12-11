BRIEF-Metlifecare says co's two Infratil director representatives Kevin Baker and William Smales resigned
* Company's two infratil director representatives, Kevin Baker and William Smales, have resigned from board, effective immediately
KUALA LUMPUR Dec 11 Malaysia's Malakoff Power Bhd will raise up to 5.4 billion ringgit ($1.68 billion) through Islamic bonds to pay off an existing bond, the company said in a central bank filing on Wednesday.
Malakoff Power Bhd is a wholly-owned unit of Malakoff Corp Bhd, the country's largest independent power producer. Malakoff Bhd, controlled by tycoon Syed Mokhtar Al-Bukhary, is expected to launch an initial public offering to raise over $1 billion in the first half of 2014.
CIMB Group Holdings Bhd and Maybank Investment Bank Bhd are principle advisers for the bond. ($1 = 3.2080 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
April 12 Handelsbanken Chairman Par Boman said on Tuesday that prosecutors are investigating whether he received bribes related to hunting trips but Boman denied any wrongdoing.