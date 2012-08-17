KUALA LUMPUR Aug 17 The power arm of Malaysian
builder MMC Corp Bhd has obtained regulatory approval
to issue up to 1.8 billion ringgit ($575.2 million) worth of
Islamic bonds to repay debt, MMC said on Friday.
The fund-raising by unit Malakoff Corp Bhd comes in the form
of 30-year Islamic bonds, junior sukuk musharakah, which will be
used for working capital as well as to redeem its outstanding
debt, MMC said.
MMC, which owns 51 percent of Malakoff, plans an initial
public offering of shares in the unit on the local bourse next
year, which could fetch up to $1 billion.
($1 = 3.1295 Malaysian ringgit)
(Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; editing by Jane Baird)