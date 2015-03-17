By Yantoultra Ngui
KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 Malaysia's largest
independent power producer Malakoff Corporation Bhd is lining up
cornerstone investors, including domestic state funds, to pick
up about 30 percent of its $740 million IPO, two sources with
knowledge of the deal said.
The addition of cornerstone investors could smoothen the
path for the long-delayed IPO, which is navigating tricky
domestic markets as slumping global energy prices hit revenues
of the oil exporter and have knocked the Malaysian ringgit to a
six-year low.
Malakoff is targeting a listing in May, one source said, in
what could be Malaysia's biggest IPO since 2012. "They are
finalising sizing (for the cornerstone investors tranche)," the
source said.
Malakoff executives were not immediately available to
comment. The sources did not want to be named as the matter is
confidential.
So-called cornerstone investors allow the underwriters to
show potential institutional investors that the deal already has
solid financial backing. In return, cornerstones receive
preferential shares ahead of the IPO but are required to hold
the stock for a certain period after the company is listed.
The IPO of Malakoff, a unit of port owner and construction
firm MMC Corporation Bhd, would be Malaysia's largest
since the $1.5 billion listing of pay TV firm Astro Malaysia
Holdings Bhd in 2012, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
MMC is controlled by Malaysia's eighth richest man, Syed
Mokhtar Albukhary, according to Forbes.
In addition to funding Malakoff's growth, the proceeds of
the listing will be used to cut MMC's borrowings and improve its
capital structure, according to a draft prospectus filed to the
Malaysian Securities Commission in January.
The issue will comprise 1.52 billion shares, of which 84
percent will be allocated for institutional investors and the
balance for retail, according to the draft prospectus.
Malakoff is expected to have a market value of 9 billion
ringgit based on an illustrative retail price of 1.80 ringgit
per share, according to a circular from MMC on March 14.
The firm has an effective capacity of 5,350 megawatt
comprising six power plants that run on oil, coal and gas,
according to its official website. It also owns a net capacity
of about 690 megawatt of power production and 444,500 cubic
meter per day of water desalination facility overseas, the
website said.
Maybank Investment Bank is the principal adviser to MMC for
the IPO. The listing has been postponed several times since 2012
mainly due to construction issues at one of its power plants.
($1 = 3.6960 ringgit)
(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)