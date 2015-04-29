KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 Malaysia's largest
independent power producer Malakoff Corporation Bhd
has raised 2.74 billion ringgit ($769 million) in a share sale
priced at the top of expectations, two sources with direct
knowledge of the matter said.
The strong demand for the country's largest listing so far
this year comes despite the tricky economic environment.
Slumping global energy prices have hurt the oil exporter's
revenue and have knocked the ringgit to levels seen in 2009.
Malakoff, a subsidiary of conglomerate MMC Corporation Bhd
, priced the initial public offering (IPO) at 1.80
ringgit per share which compares with an indicative price range
of 1.75 ringgit to 1.80 ringgit.
"It was oversubscribed by 14 times (by institutional
investors)," one of the sources said, adding that the offer to
institutional investors was closed on Monday, well ahead of the
originally scheduled April 29.
"It is a defensive counter, demand will always be there,"
the source said.
Bulk of the IPO proceeds will be used to repay debt,
according to Malakoff chairman Syed Anwar Jamalullail at the
launch of the company's IPO prospectus on April 17.
Malakoff officials could not be immediately reached for
comment.
Maybank is the transaction manager and is the joint global
co-ordinator with CIMB, Credit Suisse and JPMorgan. Bank of
America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Morgan Stanley,
Nomura and RHB are joint bookrunners.
(Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui, editing by David Evans)