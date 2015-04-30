* Malaysia's largest IPO so far this year
* Oversubscribed by 14 times by institutional investors
By Yantoultra Ngui
KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 Malaysia's largest
independent power producer Malakoff Corporation Bhd
has raised 2.74 billion ringgit ($769 million) in a share sale
priced at the top of expectations, the company said in a stock
exchange filing on late Wednesday.
The strong demand for the country's largest listing so far
this year comes despite economic headwinds for Malaysia.
Slumping global energy prices have hurt the oil exporter's
revenue and have knocked the ringgit to levels seen in 2009.
Reuters reported earlier that Malakoff priced the initial
public offering (IPO) at 1.80 ringgit per share, the top of an
indicative price range of 1.75 ringgit to 1.80 ringgit.
"It was oversubscribed by 14 times (by institutional
investors)," one person familiar with the matter said. The offer
to institutional investors was closed on Monday, well ahead of
the originally scheduled April 29, according to the person who
was not authorised to discuss the IPO publicly.
The bulk of the IPO proceeds will be used to repay debt,
according to Malakoff chairman Syed Anwar Jamalullail at the
launch of the company's IPO prospectus on April 17.
Maybank is the transaction manager and is the joint global
co-ordinator with CIMB, Credit Suisse and JPMorgan. Bank of
America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Morgan Stanley,
Nomura and RHB are joint bookrunners.
(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui, additional reporting by Trinna
Leong; Editing by David Evans and Kenneth Maxwell)