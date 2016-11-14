SINGAPORE Nov 14 Malaysia's ringgit jumped on
Monday in offshore markets after the central bank on Saturday
said it would "re-enforce" existing rules that prohibit
facilitation of offshore trading of the currency.
The ringgit one-month non-deliverable forward (NDF)
rose almost 2 percent to 4.3790 per dollar in
thin liquidity.
Bank Negara Malaysia said on Saturday non-deliverable
forwards were not recognised because the ringgit was not an
internationalised currency.
One-month NDFs fell to their weakest in at least 12 years on
Friday.
The NDFs jump on Monday compared with spot ringgit
hitting a near 10-month low on falls in Malaysia's stocks
and bond prices.
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Eric Meijer)