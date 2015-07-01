(Adds quote, details on rating)

KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 Malaysia's benchmark stock index rose as much as 0.7 percent in early trade on Wednesday after a surprise move by Fitch to keep Malaysia's credit rating at A- and raise its outlook to stable from negative.

"This is a positive surprise. The market has built in the expectation of at least a one-notch cut, so it will price in the positive news," said Alexander Chia, head of research at RHB.

The market opened up 0.2 percent at 1,709.77 points and extended its gains in early trade.

Fitch said Malaysia's fiscal finances had improved and that it viewed positively the government's efforts to reform its fuel subsidy programme and implementation of the Goods and Services Tax.

The revision on Malaysia's outlook will ease the pressure the local index has seen from foreign sellers, who have taken out 8.5 billion ringgit since the beginning of the year, said Chia.

Shares of AirAsia, Sime Darby and Telekom Malaysia are among those to have been hit by heavy foreign selling in the past few months, analysts have said.

The market slid 6 percent in the one-month after Fitch had downgraded its outlook for Malaysia in July 2013, he added.

"We're not out of the woods yet, there are still a lot of near-term challengers but the market should be a bit stronger," he added.

The ringgit improved as much as 1.1 percent to its strongest level since June 23 on Wednesday.

