KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 10 Malaysia Airlines (MAS) will lease four new Airbus planes from Air Lease Corporation under a long-term agreement it has signed, the airline said on Thursday.

The A350-900s are expected to be delivered between the fourth quarter of 2017 and the second quarter of 2018. The agreement includes an option to lease two more A350-900s and two A330-900neo aircrafts.

"The A350 is the most technologically advanced aircraft and we are confident that it will deliver exceptional passenger comfort and improve the overall efficiency of our fleet," said Christoph Mueller, MAS's chief executive.

MAS was involved in two air tragedies last year with the disappearance of MH370 in March while en route to Beijing from Kuala Lumpur, and the July downing of MH17 over Ukraine's airspace.

The airline's books were in the red for years before it was delisted from the Kuala Lumpur bourse in December 2014 to undergo a rationalisation plan by its parent company, Khazanah Nasional, a state investor. (Reporting By Trinna Leong; Editing by Susan Fenton)