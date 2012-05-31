KUALA LUMPUR May 31 Malaysia's mobile phone
operator Maxis Bhd said in a filing to the local stock
exchange on Thursday:
*Q1 ended March 31 net profit rose 6.1 percent to 572
million ringgit ($181 million) from 539 million ringgit a year
earlier
*Revenue climbed 5.0 percent to 2.23 billion ringgit
*The company said the better performance was partly due to
the lower write-offs in property, plant and equipment.
*Maxis said it would pay a dividend of 8 sen for the first
quarter.
*Going forward, Maxis said the telecoms industry is expected
to remain competitive and challenging.
*Shares closed 0.16 percent lower on Thursday to 6.19
ringgit a share, as compared with the Malaysia's benchmark stock
index that rose 0.35 percent.
($1 = 3.1630 Malaysian ringgit)
(Reporting By Anuradha Raghu)