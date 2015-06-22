KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 Malaysian mobile phone operator Maxis Bhd said on Monday it had issued bonds worth 840 million ringgit ($225.20 million) in the first series of its Islamic bond programme.

The tenure is for 10 years from the issue date, according to a stock exchange filing.

Maxis, controlled by Malaysia's second richest man Ananda Krishnan, plans to raise as much as 5 billion ringgit from a 30-year unrated sukuk murabaha programme to refinance debt and fund capital requirements.

CIMB, sole principal adviser and lead arranger for the programme, was the sole lead manager for the issue.

($1 = 3.7300 ringgit) (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)