KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 Malaysian mobile phone
operator Maxis Bhd said on Monday it had issued bonds
worth 840 million ringgit ($225.20 million) in the first series
of its Islamic bond programme.
The tenure is for 10 years from the issue date, according to
a stock exchange filing.
Maxis, controlled by Malaysia's second richest man Ananda
Krishnan, plans to raise as much as 5 billion ringgit from a
30-year unrated sukuk murabaha programme to refinance debt and
fund capital requirements.
CIMB, sole principal adviser and lead arranger for the
programme, was the sole lead manager for the issue.
($1 = 3.7300 ringgit)
(Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)