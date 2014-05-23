KUALA LUMPUR May 23 Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank), Malaysia's largest bank by assets, launched $305 million worth of bonds on Japan's Tokyo Pro-Bond Market on Friday, the first from the Southeast Asian bank in that market.

The issue is in line with the bank's strategy of diversifying its fund base, Maybank group corporate treasurer Odie Lee said in a statement.

The bond is part of a $5 billion multi-currency medium-term note programme approved by the Tokyo Stock Exchange in early May for listing in the Pro-Bond market.

(Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)