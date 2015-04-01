KUALA LUMPUR, April 1 The investment banks of
Malaysia's two largest lenders by assets, Malayan Banking Bhd
and CIMB Group Holdings Bhd, have signed an
agreement with real estate firm Cititower Sdn Bhd for a 20-year
syndicated Islamic term financing of 3.2 billion ringgit
($865.45 million).
The funding will part finance a mixed commercial development
project in the capital, which will include an office and a hotel
tower, according to a joint statement by the banks on Wednesday.
Cititower is a joint venture between KLCC (Holdings) Sdn Bhd
and QD Asia Pacific Ltd, a unit of Qatari Diar Real Estate
Investment Company, the statement showed.
The project is expected to be completed by the middle of
2020, the banks added.
($1 = 3.6975 ringgit)
(Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui, editing by David Evans)