KUALA LUMPUR Nov 9 Malaysia's largest lender,
Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank), beat expectations with
a 12.9 percent rise in third-quarter net profit, helped by a
stronger performance at its international banking business.
Maybank posted on Friday a net profit of 1.5 billion ringgit
in the quarter ended Sept. 30 compared with 1.33 billion ringgit
in the same quarter a year ago.
That exceeded the 1.3 billion ringgit profit estimate of
analysts tracked by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"Performance was boosted by strong growth in revenue from
International Banking, particularly Bank Internasional Indonesia
(BII), as well as Islamic Banking, Investment Banking and
Corporate Banking," Maybank said in a statement.
Revenue for the quarter climbed 13.5 percent to 6.97 billion
ringgit from a year earlier, Maybank said in a statement.
Maybank shares earlier closed unchanged at 9.02 ringgit per
share, while the benchmark stock index also closed
unchanged.
