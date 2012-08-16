KUALA LUMPUR Aug 16 Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank), Malaysia's largest lender, said on Thursday second-quarter net profit rose 25 percent as the region's growing economies helped it make more loans and offer more wealth management services.

Net profit for the quarter ended June 30 rose to 1.44 billion ringgit ($460.87 million) from 1.15 billion ringgit in the same quarter a year ago, Maybank said in a statement. Analysts had expected a profit of 1.14 billion ringgit.

Revenue for the quarter 2012 climbed 20.2 percent to 6.88 billion ringgit from a year earlier, it said. ($1 = 3.1245 Malaysian ringgits) (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)